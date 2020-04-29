Now You See Me 3 CONFIRMED to be in the works; The Four Horsemen to be pushed to a whole new level

Oscar-nominated writer, who also co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick, Eric Warren Singer has been roped in by Liongate to pen Now You See Me 3. Read below for more details on the upcoming third installment of the successful franchise.

It was in 2013 when Louis Leterrier's film Now You See Me was released with a supremely talented cast to boast about, which included Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. The heist film received mixed reviews but turned out to be a massive hit and subsequently spawned its sequel, Now You See Me: The Second Act, which saw the addition of Daniel Radcliffe and Lizzy Caplan as Isla's replacement. Fans of Now You See Me can now rejoice as the third installment is confrimed to officially be in the works!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominated writer, who also co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick, Eric Warren Singer has been roped in by Lionsgate to pen the script of Now You See Me 3. Talking about the storyline for the third part, Lionsgate President Nathan Kahane shared with THR, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan added.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo REVEALS he has an idea for Hulk standalone film: He’s like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of Avengers

Are you excited to see the Four Horsemen back in action in Now You See Me 3? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×