NSYNC makes an epic comeback with Better Place; First release in nearly two decades

In a much-celebrated reunion, NSYNC has come back into the music scene with Better Place, their long-awaited musical offering after a hiatus spanning nearly two decades. This single, which has generated significant buzz, was officially released on a Friday and is prominently featured on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

A journey back to the spotlight

The revival of NSYNC comes after a significant passage of time since Justin Timberlake's departure from the group, with a decade having passed since their last group performance. Speculation regarding NSYNC's return took flight in the lead-up to the VMAs, fueled by reports of the group secretly recording the now-unveiled track, Better Place, as part of the third installment of the Trolls franchise.

The upcoming film centers around the characters Poppy and Branch, portrayed by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, respectively, who are depicted as a couple. The storyline takes a twist when Poppy discovers Branch's hidden past as a member of the boy band BroZone, composed of Branch and his four brothers. The trailer for the film even playfully references Timberlake's boy band origins, with a line, "Branch, we’re out of synch. We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: The backstreets!"

Behind-the-scenes reunion for NSYNC

NSYNC solidified their return to the music scene through a behind-the-scenes clip showcasing each member recording their individual parts for Better Place. The clip concludes with Lance Bass expressing amazement, stating, "Wait, that’s the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years?" To this, Timberlake responds with heartfelt enthusiasm, "Listen man, I love you guys. That shit is … that shit is epic, man."

In addition to the familiar faces of Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, the Trolls Band Together film boasts a star-studded cast including Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul Charles, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, and Kenan Thompson.

