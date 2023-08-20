NSYNC set to make a comeback with Justin Timberlake? Veteran boyband to release a song after 20 years

NSYNC plans on releasing new music together for the first time in 2 decades since Justin Timberlake left the band in 2002, and the rest of the band went into an indefinite hiatus. The group is plotting a reunion for the upcoming Trolls movie. The boyband will be coming together to create tracks for the newest installment of the Trolls franchise. Here's what we know so far.

NSYNC's reunion

A new song is on the horizon by NSYNC for the upcoming film, Trolls Band Together, featuring Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass. According to a insider that talked to Entertainment Tonight, on Friday, revealing that all five members of this iconic boy band are anticipated to take on surprise roles in the animated musical comedy, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 17.

The trailer for Trolls Band Together seems to hint at the speculated reunion, as a character named Floyd, portrayed by Troye Sivan, says to Timberlake's character, Branch, "We're out of sync," in the preview, alluding to NSYNC. He further adds, "We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets," cheekily referencing to famous boybands, Boys II Men, One Direction, and Backstreet Boys. This would mark the first time in over two decades that NSYNC has released new music. Their previous single, Girlfriend, from their fourth and final studio album, Celebrity, was released in 2002.

NSYNC since their hiatus

Timberlake, after leaving his band in 2002, embarked on a successful solo career, achieving chart-topping albums and hits like Cry Me a River and Can't Stop the Feeling! featured on the soundtrack of the first Trolls movie. Since their separation, the Bye Bye Bye singers have appeared together in public a few times, much to their fans delight. In August 2013, they joined Timberlake, for a performance at the MTV VMAs in Brooklyn. Five years later, the pop group reunited in Los Angeles to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. NSYNC, except Timberlake, surprised fans at Coachella in 2019, performing their hit Tearin' Up My Heart, alongside Ariana Grande, who stood in for the Sexyback singer.

Throughout the years, speculation has grown that Timberlake's individual success might be a factor behind NSYNC's delayed reunion. However, Kirkpatrick in an interview with Page Six revealed in October 2022 that it was another member, Chasez,who had reservations about returning to the limelight.

