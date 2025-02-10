NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Recalls His Hilarious Reaction to Eminem's Without Me Diss: 'Are We Beefing?'

*NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick did not see an Eminem diss coming. In his song, Without Me, the rapper, known for his dislike towards boy bands, poked fun at Kirkpatrick, which had the singer's phone blowing up.

Recently, Kirkpatrick, 53, reflected on the iconic moment during his appearance on CW's The '90s Boy Band Boom. After his Miami show, his phone lit up with text messages and other inquiries inquiring whether he had heard the new song from Eminem.

At first, he thought that the rapper just took a jab at *NSYNC generally. When Kirkpatrick looked over the lyrics of the song, he was convinced that Em did, indeed, single him out, creatively and playfully using his full name as a form of a diss.

"We did a show in Miami, and we were coming back, and I started getting all of these text messages, 'Have you heard the new Eminem song? He makes fun of you in the Eminem song,'" Kirkpatrick recalled.

The pop singer thought, "I love Eminem, and *NSYNC rhymes with everything. *NSYNC, stink, you know. It's really not that hard," adding, "And I'm like, 'Chris Kirkpatrick? That doesn't rhyme with anything.'"

However, Shady's rhyme knows no bounds as he sings in the hit song, "A tisket, a tasket, I'll go tit-for-tat wit' / Anybody who's talkin', This sh-t, that sh-t / Chris Kirkpatrick, you can get your a** kicked / Worse than them little Limp Bizkit b****rds."

Upon hearing the song, Kirkpatrick conceded, thinking, "It rhymes with that. That makes sense," adding, "And at that moment, I was like, 'What does this mean? Do I have beef now? Is this, are we beefing? Man, that sucks.'"

Boy bands were among the most often-criticized artists at that time, mostly for being highly popular. According to Chris Kirkpatrick, *NSYNC would go to work day and night in the studio to perfect the music, recording without autotune. It's a wonder how they remained unnoticed in the music industry.