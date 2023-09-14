NSYNC's Epic Comeback: New single announced at MTV VMAs after 21-year hiatus

In a stunning comeback that has fans buzzing with excitement, NSYNC has officially confirmed its return to the music scene after a complete 21-year hiatus. The iconic boy band, composed of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass, took to the stage at the 2023 MTV VMA to make the thrilling announcement as reported by PEOPLE.

NSYNC’s latest announcement on their comeback

NSYNC’s triumphant return is marked by the release of their first new song since 2002, aptly titled Better Place. While the full song is set to drop on September 29, 2023, the band has generously treated fans to a sneak peek by including parts of the track in the new Trolls Band Together trailer. According to PEOPLE, for those who can't wait, snippets of the song can also be found on TikTok, keeping the anticipation at an all-time high. Find the Trolls Band Together trailer attached below:

The excitement surrounding this epic comeback began to build as fans noticed NSYNC-related clues scattered throughout New York in the form of Trolls Band Together posters, featuring the distinctive NSYNC logo's first letter and a mysterious QR code as reported by PEOPLE.

NSYNC’s highly anticipated reunion at 2023 MTV VMA

The excitement reached its peak when the band came back together for a special appearance at the MTV VMAs. During the event, they had the privilege of presenting Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Video award, as reported by PEOPLE. Additionally, in a touching moment, the group also exchanged friendship bracelets with the superstar, signifying their long-lasting connection in the music industry.

Additionally, according to PEOPLE, prior to the official announcement, the members of NSYNC also teased their comeback in a playful video. The clip showed them lip-syncing to a classic scene from the beloved sitcom Friends, featuring Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani, and Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green. The nostalgia-inducing audio was from a season 5 episode that originally aired in 1999. Check out their Instagram video below!

