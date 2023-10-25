'Numbing my pain with other stuff': When Justin Bieber opened up about his past mistakes of 'smoking' and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking and drug addiction

Back in 2015, opened up about his past mistakes in the i-D magazine cover story. During the interview, Justin discussed the ups and downs he's faced in the past years and how they shaped him into the global superstar he became after the previous setback.

Justin Bieber opened up about smoking pot

During the interview, Justin Bieber opened up about his experiences with smoking pot, acknowledging that during a difficult period in his life, he used it as a way to cope. He described feeling like he was in conflict with people who were trying to dictate his life, and Bieber said I was trying to “numbing my pain with other stuff.” However, he highlighted that this challenging phase also helped him learn about himself.

He shared, "You just figure out what you want to be and who you don’t want to be,” he said. “You have all these questions and you start answering these questions.” However, he realized that this experimentation with drugs shouldn't define his public image.

Justin emphasized that it's all about how people perceive him. He said, “I mean, honestly, it’s just about perception, at the end of the day, there are people who don’t think that’s good. And if they don’t feel that’s good then I don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable. So I’m not going to put it in their face. You’ll never see me smoking. Because that is not who I am. If it’s something I do then it’s something I do, but it’s not who I am and what I want to put on blast for the world to see. Like, who’s Snoop Dogg? That’s the dude who smokes a lot of weed. That’s become his identity almost. And I don’t want my identity to be anything but who I am and what my music is portraying me to be.”

Justin Bieber on his Calvin Klien underwear ad

In his interview, Justin also shared a humorous anecdote about his Calvin Klein underwear campaign. He revealed that he and his dad used to joke about the campaign because, when he was younger, his dad would visit bars and claim to be a Calvin Klein model to impress people. He even took his shirt off to prove it. Justin humorously stated, "So now that I am one, he's like, ‘Justin, you’re fucking crazy.’ … My dad had a chiseled body back then. He had a crazy body.”

This i-D magazine feature highlights the evolution of Justin Bieber as he navigates the challenges and experiences that come with fame and growing up in the public eye. It portrays a more mature and self-aware side of the pop star.

