NXT star Jacy Jayne felt like ‘third wheel’ in Toxic Attraction; Reveals getting credit post Mandy Rose’s exit

NXT star Jacy Jayne has opened up about how she felt being a part of Toxic Attraction and her career now as a singles star on WWE’s developmental brand. Jacy Jayne, along with Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin formed Toxic Attraction, and the WWE stable soon started dominating the brand. While Mandy Rose won the NXT Women’s Championship, Jayne and Dolin captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team title.

However, in December 2022, WWE fired Mandy Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, just a day after she lost to Roxanne Perez. She was reportedly let go because of the adult content she was posting on a fan site, which were ‘beyond the restriction’ of Rose’s contract with WWE. Soon, Toxic Attraction disintegrated with Jayne kicking Gigi Dolin’s head on a door. Since then, Jace Jayne has been continuing her career as a singles star.

Jacy Jayne on her experience with Toxic Attraction Speaking to Busted Open Radio (via tjrwrestling.net), Jacy talked about her feelings about being a part of the trio, and how she now feels when she is on a path of her own.

“Crazy, really surreal. Because I feel like, being in Toxic Attraction, I was always a third wheel. You know, everybody always talked about Mandy. She’s been here for so long. Everybody always watches everything she does. Then, you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT.”

The NXT star further added that while being a part of the trio, nobody knew much about her. So, Jacy said, that now everybody is paying attention to her and saying her name. She added that being the talk of the town has made her really happy and that this recognition is all she ever wanted. Jacy Jayne says she is only now getting the credit she deserves after Mandy Rose’s exit Jacy, whose real name is Taylor Grado also claimed that she is only now getting the credit she deserves, post Rose’s firing.

“Yeah, I think recently, I’ve been starting to get more credit for everything, especially, honestly, after Mandy left. As sad as that whole situation was, and we tried to make the most of it going forward. I feel like that helped me break out of this Toxic Attraction shell. Now, people were paying attention to me more and listening to what I had to say.”

Jacy also added that she has started to ‘show character’ only in the last couple of years, and that Mandy exiting the group was her ‘breakthrough’ moment.

