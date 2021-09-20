Anya Taylor-Joy says she's celebrating The Queen’s Gambit Emmy win with some 'games'

As The Queen’s Gambit walked away with one of the biggest awards of the year at the 2021 Emmy Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed what the cast and crew would be doing in order to celebrate the moment. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared some behind-the-scenes secrets of how the team would celebrate the win.

For the unversed, The Queen’s Gambit bagged one of the major awards of the season for the Outstanding Limited Anthology Series, and Anya opened up on the excitement of the cast and crew to be able to celebrate the win standing next to each other. “It’s incredible just being able to hug everyone and be together and celebrate,” she said. The actress shared her take on the pandemic and stated that the year so far has been of ‘virtual high-fiving’, so they feel ‘pretty special’ to be able to join the cast and crew for this win.

The show earned 11 Emmys this year, while they were nominated for 18. Revealing the ways they would hop on the celebrations to mark the big wins, director and executive producer of the series Scott Frank, along with Taylor-Joy noted that the cast and crew would “have a game night” without chess, but it would include “tug of war… and some charades.”

Meanwhile, the 2021 Emmy Awards was hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, which aired on September 19. This year, the award ceremony witnessed some major wins by different shows including The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown, and Ted Lasso.

