'O Captain. My Captain': Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Terry Crews, Marc Evan Jackson, and more react to Andre Braugher's death

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's demise.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of André Braugher, the celebrated actor known for his roles in iconic shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The news of his passing at the age of 61, following a recent illness, has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from stars across the entertainment industry.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Terry Crews, Marc Evan Jackson, and more react to Andre Braugher's death

Terry Crews, who shared the screen with Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, expressed his disbelief and honor to have known the late actor. In an Instagram post, Crews wrote, "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon."

"He praised the actor for teaching "so much" and expressed that I am "grateful for the experience of knowing you.Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like"

Niecy Nash-Betts, another co-star from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fondly recalled the fun they had on set when she played Braugher's sister. She described him as a "real cool guy" and offered her deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Advertisement

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's onscreen husband in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a touching photo on Twitter with the caption "O Captain. My Captain," reflecting the deep bond formed between the two actors.

The official Peacock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram accounts posted a joint message, declaring Braugher "Always our Captain" and expressing their love for him. Shonda Rhimes, who worked with Braugher on his last project, The Residence, posted a photo on Instagram, mourning the loss of both an extraordinary actor and a warm and kind soul. Rhimes highlighted Braugher's undeniable talent and genuine kindness, which set him apart.

The Wire creator David Simon shared his grief on Twitter, describing Braugher as the best actor he ever worked with. Nick Cannon, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kirk Acevedo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Al Roker were among other celebrities who paid tribute to Braugher on various social media platforms. Meteorologist Al Roker, in an Instagram post, remembered Braugher for his honesty and integrity, expressing sadness at the news of his passing.

Throughout Braugher's illustrious career, he received 11 Emmy nominations, winning his first in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Homicide and securing his second win for the 2006 miniseries Thief. The collective expressions of grief and remembrance from the entertainment industry underscore André Braugher's enduring impact on his colleagues and the audiences who admire his work

ALSO READ: What is André Braugher's net worth? Exploring Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's fortune and wealth amid his tragic demise at 61