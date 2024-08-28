Oasis Comeback: Inside Liam And Noel’s Secret Meeting That Led To Iconic Photoshoot

In a surprising turn of events, fans still can’t believe they lived to this day when they get the chance to see Oasis perform live once again. The Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, recently got together for a secret meeting leading to a historic photoshoot as they planned their £400m comeback in 2025.

After not being on speaking terms for over a decade, the sibling duo is set to kick off their first tour in decades next summer in the UK and Ireland. They finally met up recently to plan their most-awaited comeback and here’s how the secret meeting unfolded.

It has been confirmed that Oasis will perform at four Wembley arenas next summer in addition to several highly anticipated national tours. As per a source who spoke to The Sun, the mood was "electric" when 51-year-old Liam and 57-year-old Noel eventually gathered in the same room after nearly 15 years for the photo shoot to accompany the posters that will be printed for their upcoming tour the following year.

“It was a pinch me moment to have Noel and Liam together. It has taken a lot to get them to this point but they’re thinking of the fans,” said the source. “The shoot was top secret and barely anyone knew about it. For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight, the atmosphere in the room was fizzing, it was electric.”

The source further said that once the fans begin purchasing tickets following the tour date announcement, the hard work for Liam and Noel will begin as they get ready to perform together once more. “It is something so many people never thought would happen. But now the brakes have been taken off – and it’s going to be mad,” the source continued.

Liam has been spearheading the reunion for a long time, expressing his desire for it on social media. When a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Been saying this and no one believed me,” he even jokingly replied, “Same.”

In the upcoming tour, Noel and Liam will take fans on a nostalgic tour of their eight No. 1 albums. Even though the two Gallagher brothers have had great solo careers since their breakup in 2009, none of their accomplishments even remotely compare to the potential figure that may be on offer from the upcoming 14-date reunion tour.

According to Birmingham City University, ticket sales and other add-ons for the first 14 dates could generate £400 million, with Liam and Noel expected to make a combined £50 million.

Although the cost of tickets hasn't been disclosed yet in advance of this Friday's sale, they will likely be 10 times more than what they were in 1995, when they were only £14 for their UK tour.

Though Oasis might follow in the footsteps of several of their Brit Pop peers, more emotionally and culturally significant are Oasis's songs like Wonderwall which has been streamed over a billion times, and following the Manchester Arena bombing, sobbing masses sang along to Don't Look Back in Anger. Even after splitting up 15 years ago, Oasis hasn't truly disappeared. While anniversary releases guaranteed that the Gallagher brothers' music would continue to enjoy a second life on streaming sites, their private lives have kept them in the spotlight.

