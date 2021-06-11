Oasis' Noel Gallagher calls Prince Harry a 'woke snowflake'; Says he sympathizes with Prince William

Oasis singer Noel Gallagher commented on Prince William and Prince Harry's difficult relationship and also took a jibe at Meghan Markle in a recent interview.

Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher recently weighed in on royal siblings, Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship and he wasn't mincing his words as he made supportive comments for the latter. Gallagher in a candid interview with The Sun did not hold back as he slammed Prince Harry's actions and stated that he sympathizes with older brother Prince William. Gallagher who has himself been known to have had a difficult relationship with his brother Liam stated that he felt Wiliam's "pain."

While talking to The Sun, Gallagher reacted to Prince Harry making public statements about his family and said, "Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f*****g woke snowflake." Further making his feelings clear about sympathizing with Prince William, he said, ", "Prince William. I feel that f******g lad's pain. He's got a f*****g younger brother shooting his f*****g mouth off with s**t that is just so unnecessary. I'd like to think I was always the William," via The Sun.

The Oasis singer further showed his disregard for Prince Harry doing tell-all interviews and said that there was no need to diss family like that.

Gallagher's extreme views about Prince Harry didn't just stop at that. He further also took a jibe at the Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle as he said, "This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that", via The Sun.

The Oasis singer did mention that he doesn't know the royal siblings personally. Recently, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, also addressed Prince Harry's interview comments and the family ties as he told CNN, "It's very sad. We've all been there before. We've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives and we've all dealt with it in very different ways."

ALSO READ: Ahead of Princess Diana's landmark birth anniversary, Prince William & Prince Harry receive sad news

Share your comment ×