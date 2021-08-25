Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal to produce & star in adaptation of Robert Kirkman's graphic novel

Oblivion Song, based on the renowned series of comic books by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, will be produced and starred in by Oscar winner Jake Gyllenhaal. The Image Comics series, which debuted in 2018, follows the tale of Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily journeys to attempt to rescue people who remain trapped in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion- a section of Philadelphia that was lost a decade ago, along with 300,000 of its inhabitants.

According to Variety, on Tuesday, New Republic Pictures announced that it has optioned the rights to the tale, with intentions to make it into a feature picture. Nine Stories, Gyllenhaal's producing business, will co-produce the picture alongside Riva Marker and Kirkman via his banner Skybound Entertainment. David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst will also serve as producers for Skybound Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can’t wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen,” said Kirkman as per Variety “We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are.”

Meanwhile, Kirkman is most known for co-creating "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible," as well as authoring Marvel Comics like "Ultimate X-Men" and "Irredeemable Ant-Man." Interestingly, “Oblivion Song” is the first project announced under the first-look deal with New Republic and Nine Stories.

On the other hand, Gyllenhaal's other upcoming projects include Michael Bay's action thriller "Ambulance" for Universal and Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty" for Netflix.

