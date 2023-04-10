Obsession: Release date, cast, and everything else you need to know about the Netflix’s raunchy thriller

Netflix is gearing up to release its new erotic drama, 'Obsession'. Things will be very raunchy in the upcoming Netflix series. Written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm, this four-part mini-series is about two lovers, Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy. Inspired by Josephine Hart’s 1991 novel ‘Damage’, the latest Netflix series promises mystery, suspense, and a tonne of sex.

'Obsession' focuses on a secret relationship between top surgeon (Richard Armitage) and his adult son's fiancée Anna (Charlie Murphy). What at first appears to be a flirtatious chemistry between the two quickly develops into more and the passionate romance threatens to ruin both William and Anna's lives. The series will show how William’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Anna. 'Obsession' has some extremely explicit sex scenes, just like many of the most popular thrillers on Netflix.

In an interview, Malcolm said, “I loved the book, which is an amazing page-turning, erotic thriller, but it was written entirely from a man’s point of view. “Anna, his lover, is portrayed as a kind of vamp who comes into the family, blows everything up, and then disappears. Her primary function is to serve the purpose of what the male lead needs.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do this, I want to make sure I dig into Anna and why she behaves in the way she does.’ I wanted to try and understand the characters in the story — and especially Anna — in a way that wasn’t just two-dimensional.”

What is the release date of "Obsession"?

Netflix has finally announced the date for the global premiere of the new British saucy thriller miniseries "Obsession." On April 13, 2023, the series is scheduled to premiere, and Netflix users will be able to watch it online.

Who stars in “Obsession”?

The erotic thriller boasts of a talented cast, which includes actors like Richard Armitage as William, Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton, Indira Varma as Ingrid, Celine Arden as Mimi, Rish Shah as Jay Farrow, and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Peggy. The series also features other prominent actors like Sonera Angel, Victor Pontecorvo, Kerim Hassan, Gregg Barnett, Isla Jackson Ritchie, Francesca Knight, etc.

