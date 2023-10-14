'Obviously, I've been recast...': When Ryan Gosling got upset with Brad Pitt at the 2016 Oscars for THIS reason

Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt are two iconic actors who have made indelible marks on the film industry. Ryan Gosling is celebrated for his versatility, from intense performances in Drive to the romantic allure of The Notebook. Brad Pitt, a Hollywood legend, boasts an extensive filmography filled with critically acclaimed roles, including Fight Club and 12 Monkeys. Their combined star power and acting prowess could create an unforgettable cinematic experience if they were to collaborate on a project, and their ability to captivate audiences would undoubtedly make it a blockbuster hit.

Time when Ryan Gosling got upset with Brad Pitt

During the 2016 Golden Globes awards, heartthrob Ryan Gosling candidly got upset with Brad Pitt on stage. It happened while the two cinematic beauties joined together on the Golden Globes stage as Pitt said “Hi Ryan”, however, Gosling's reply was more than shocking as he said, “Yeah, whatever.” Pitt was amazed to see how Gosling reacted and laughed sarcastically saying, “Wow, okay.”

He continued, “The big short is about a small group of outside…”, however, he came back to Gosling asking, “I got asked are you upset with me?” Gosling replied, “What’s that?” Pitt again asked, “You’re right, you seem upset.”

Gosling expressed his words with rudeness on his face, “No man, we’re good, whatever.” As soon as the audience started shouting, Gosling admitted, “Honestly, I was told I was presenting alone.” He continued, “It’s fine, you know I mean obviously I’ve been recast and there’s some kind of Joe Biden, Andy Richter, or Robin type role.” Pitt chimed in adding, “I’m here to support you, so if you want...”, suddenly Gosling interrupted saying, “You go take the high road I look petty, Classic Brad, it’s just classic classic Brad.”

Ryan Gosling takes the stage

After Gosling got upset with Pitt, the latter asked him, “How would you like to move forward?” Gosling said, “Well, I’d like to at least read the winner,” however, there was no announcement of the winner. To this, Gosling responded, “There’s not even a winner? Oh my God. It’s a disaster. It's like a Montessori type of thing, everyone gets a trophy, you know, nobody’s feelings are hurt.” He concluded by adding, “The big short is a story of a group of outsiders who saw what everyone else refused to that the American economy was built on toxic and fraudulent loans. It stars Christian Bale Steve Carell, myself, Melissa Leo, you know some other people.”

