Occupied City Trailer out now: Get inside scoop on Steve McQueen's 4-hour long documentary on WWII

Acclaimed filmmaker Steve McQueen, known for his work on movies like 12 Years a Slave, is helping us learn about our world today by looking at the past. He's doing this through a new four-hour documentary called Occupied City. Here's everything you need to know about the documentary.

Occupied City - About Steve McQueen's hour documentary

In this documentary, McQueen draws parallels between how society behaved in the early 1940s when the Nazi party was gaining power and the rise of far-right movements in the 21st century. The documentary is being distributed by the popular production company A24 and will be shown in U.S. theaters starting on December 25th.

Occupied City is a collection of historical footage that McQueen spent three years gathering. While he was working on this documentary, his wife, Bianca Stigter, who is an author and historian, was also working on a book called Atlas of an Occupied City (Amsterdam 1940-1945). McQueen shared with IndieWire that he never thought he'd work on a project with his wife, but the idea came up during their conversations.

He also explained that “With the rise of the far right being very vocal and given an actual platform, it’s being legitimized. I think when you get the images of what’s happening now and the actual stories of the past and put them together, it makes us question everything.”

McQueen also told the outlet that he didn't plan for Occupied City to be such a long documentary, but he felt that the four-hour runtime was needed to do justice to the subject. His fans are used to his ambitious projects, as he previously created a series of five movies in 2020 called Small Axe, which explored the lives of West Indian immigrants in London.

Steve McQueen was inspired by Amsterdam to create an Occupied City

Although McQueen was born in the U.K., he now lives in Amsterdam, and this influenced how he made Occupied City. Steve told in the interview with Deadline, “When I first came to Amsterdam — not living in an occupied country growing up in London — what was very strange for me was walking around and seeing all these places that had this history behind it, which had to do with the Nazification of the Netherlands, walking down a street and seeing a little statue and finding out that this is where 15 people were gathered up and executed because someone had assassinated a German soldier was quite shocking for me. So, therefore, the approach [of the film] had to happen somehow in the now.”

Occupied City will premiere in U.S. theaters on December 25th, and it's a thought-provoking look at the past and present, encouraging us to reflect on the world we live in. Steve McQueen continues to create impactful films that shed light on important issues in society.

