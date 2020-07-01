Ocean's Twelve fame Carl Reiner passes away in California aged 98

Carl Reiner of Ocean's Twelve fame has left for his heavenly abode on 29th June, 2020. This piece of news has been confirmed by his elder son Rob and assistant Judy.

Noted American actor and comedian Carl Reiner is no more. The versatile personality who was also a screenwriter and director passed away on 29th June 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. He was 98 at the time of his death. This piece of news has been confirmed by his assistant Judy Nagy who has said that the actor left for his heavenly abode on Monday owing to natural causes. Reiner has left behind a deep void in the Hollywood film industry.

The late actor’s elder son Rob has also shared a tweet that reads, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.” Carl Reiner who is also known to be a comic legend was earlier a part of many popular shows including ‘You Show of Shows’ and ‘Caesar’s Hour.’ Later on, he rose to prominence with The Dick Van Dyke Show that went on to become a huge hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, check out Rob Reiner's tweet below:

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (robreiner) June 30, 2020

In the later part of his career, Reiner had been an inevitable part of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise that also includes Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Ocean’s 8. The late actor’s final film role will be in the 2019 movie Toy Story 4 in which he lent his voice as Carl Reineroceros. He had also directed many movies in his career span that include That Old Feeling, Sibling Rivalry, Summer School, All of Me, and more. The actor was married to Estelle Lebost who died in 2008.

Credits :BBC News

Share your comment ×