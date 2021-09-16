Octavia Spencer APOLOGIZES to Britney Spears & Sam Asghari for her 'sign a prenup' joke; Releases statement

Octavia Spencer has apologized to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for sarcastically remarking on their engagement photo to 'make him sign a prenup.' The Oscar winner posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram along with a lengthy apology for her remark. She said that her goal at the time was to 'make them laugh, not cause pain.'

Check out her apology statement here:

“I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of,” she further wrote. However Sam responded to her apologetic post in the comments , thanking her for her nice words but adding that he had 'no hard feelings whatsoever.' As per Daily Mail, It all began when Britney revealed her engagement to her long-term lover Sam Asghari. Octavia replied in the comments,'make him sign a prenup,' which received hundreds of likes from her fans. Sam acknowledged it too, replying with a 100 emoji.

However, soon after, the Persian trainer and actor used his Instagram stories to explain the point: "Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," adding laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Spears did not respond to any comments regarding a prenup, although she did repeat on Monday how happy she was about her engagement. However, the pop singer deleted her Instagram account a day later, informing followers on Twitter, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

