Oddity Director Damian McCarthy Reveals Who Was Behind Dani's Death And Why? Ending Explained

The director of Shudder's new horror film Oddity explained the movie's ending and the true fate of the villain. The story follows Darcy, a blind medium and shopkeeper who investigates the mysterious death of her twin sister, Dani.

Using her unique abilities and a creepy wooden mannequin, Darcy uncovers the truth behind Dani's death. This leads her to confront her husband, Ted, and his new girlfriend, Yana, resulting in a tense game of cat and mouse.

Director Damian McCarthy on why Ted was written as the killer

Director Damian McCarthy revealed that Ted, Darcy’s husband, was behind Dani's death. Ted orchestrated Dani's murder because he didn't want to leave her for Yana and believed she would never move on.

Ted’s associate, Ivan, carried out the murder in a brutal manner. McCarthy noted that Ted was always intended to be the culprit, fitting the classic trope of the husband being the killer.

McCarthy told The Direct, "There are so many suspects in it. It just seemed like that. When you watch it from a second view, Ted is a very detached person. There's something very, very wrong with him. Yeah, just narratively, it felt like it was always going to be him as I was writing the script."

Despite the revelations, Ted manages to escape justice for most of the film. He tricks Darcy into falling through a trap door, leading to her death, and sends Ivan to finish her off. Ivan is also revealed to have killed another character earlier in the movie, which Darcy mistakenly blamed on someone else.

What led to Ted's demise at the end?

However, Ted’s arrogance leads to his downfall. He dismisses a warning about a cursed bell in Darcy's shop, which is said to doom anyone who rings it. Ignoring the warning, Ted rings the bell, leading to his demise.

McCarthy confirmed in his interview with The Direct that Ted’s arrogance ultimately led to his death. He suggested that if the film were longer, viewers would have seen Ted being torn apart by the bell’s curse.

As for Darcy, her final act involves using her wooden mannequin to kill Ivan, even though Ted eventually burns it. McCarthy noted that he believes Darcy is gone and prefers to leave no room for sequels by destroying the story's key elements.

Oddity is currently streaming on Shudder.

