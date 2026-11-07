Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Announced: When to Watch Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla’s Love Story?

The fans of college hockey romance will have to wait for some more time. The makers have officially announced the premiere date for Off Campus Season 2. After making a strong impression with its debut season, the series is ready to explore another fan-favorite love story from Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series Off Campus.

When and where to watch Off Campus Season 2?

Created by Louisa Levy, Off Campus revolves around an elite college ice hockey team and the relationships, friendships and personal challenges surrounding its players. The upcoming instalment of the popular college romance series will arrive on April 28, 2027, on Prime Video. While the first season introduced viewers to the world of college romance through Hannah and Garrett, Season 2 will shift its attention to Allie Hayes played by Mika Abdalla and Dean Di Laurentis portrayed by Stephen Kalyn.

About Off Campus Season 2

Alongside returning stars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, the second season will introduce Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler. Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Philipa Soo will appear in recurring roles, while Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph are set to make guest appearances.

With a fresh romance at its centre and several familiar and new faces joining the cast, Off Campus Season 2 promises another chapter filled with love, heartbreak, friendship and college drama. Mark your calendars for April 28, 2027, when the series returns online.

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