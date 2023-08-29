'Off-screen we were still competitive': When Sylvester Stallone spoke on Arnold Schwarzenegger rivalry despite sharing screen space in USD 214 million movie

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are good friends who have appeared together on the big screen in movies like The Expendables and Escape Plan, but that wasn't always the case for the action stars. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the two were box office rivals, which Stallone admitted in a 2022 interview. He revealed that was the source of the two's long-standing animosity.

Sylvester Stallone revealed the reason behind his and Arnold Schwarzenegger's rivalry

They simply do not produce action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone ruled the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven action films, a feat that several studios, but no actor, have entirely recreated since. You'd think the experience would have linked the business titans, but Stallone claimed that shared experience is exactly why they weren't always pals.

In a 2022 interview with Forbes to promote his Paramount+ series Tulsa King, Stallone sounded nostalgic about his battle with Schwarzenegger and their ultimate ability to repair bridges by joining together for The Expendables and Escape Plan.

He said, "We despised each other tremendously. We were... this may sound a little vain, but I believe we were pioneering a kind of genre at the time that hasn't really been seen since. So, because it's in his character, he's highly competitive, as am I... and I simply felt that helped, but off-screen we were still competing, which was not healthy, but we've become very close friends."

In the 1980s, Stallone dominated the action genre with the Rambo films, as well as films like Cobra and Tango & Cash. Schwarzenegger launched the 1980s with two of his most memorable action films, Conan the Barbarian (1982) and The Terminator (1984), the latter of which undoubtedly fueled his rivalry with Stallone. Schwarzenegger's career as an action star continued with Commando (1985) and Predator (1987).

Stallone stated of the pair's rivalry on the November 2022 edition of The Jonathan Ross Show (via Insider), "We couldn't stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while. We absolutely despised each other."

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are close friends now

Stallone and Schwarzenegger are now excellent friends and collaborators. Schwarzenegger made a brief appearance in Stallone's 2010 franchise-starter The Expendables before reprising the role in two sequels. However, Schwarzenegger had previously stated that he would not return for The Expendables 2 if the franchise was taken away from Stallone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Weekly at the time, "There is no Expendables without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no."

After the third film, Schwarzenegger abandoned the franchise because he felt his character was underwritten. He told Vanity Fair, "You know, I think the first and second ones were terrific. But, for the third one, I thought my segment was poorly worded... I didn't think I was worth anything in the film. By the way, I adore the franchise. I believe it's a fantastic franchise. I believe Sly has wonderful ideas for what he wants to do with it, and I think I'd do it if they wrote a very good script in which my character is extremely well-developed. If not, I will not do it."

Meanwhile, since 2022, Sylvester Stallone has been working on the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, which first aired in 2022. Arnold Schwarzenegger last appeared in the Terminator franchise with Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019.

