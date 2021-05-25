The Office actor Mark York passes away at 55 after 'brief & unexpected illness'

Despite being paraplegic since 1988, Mark York did not limit himself from having “an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality."

Actor Mark York, famously known for playing Billy Merchant on The Office, has passed away at the age of 55. According to a report in Variety, York passed away on the morning of 19 May at the Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death, although the exact cause of death has not been disclosed. As per reports, he passed away "following a brief and unexpected illness".

The actor's obituary described him as an outgoing and positive person. Despite being paraplegic since 1988, York did not limit himself from having “an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality.” Part of York's obituary read, "He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future."

Loved ones also remembered the actor as a movie buff. They wrote in his obituary, "Mark could quote so many lines from movies and tell you who particular actors were in most movies. He spent many years living in California where he had many exciting moments pursuing his acting opportunities"

Apart from starring in The Office, Mark York also starred in CSI: New York, Passions, 8 Simple Rules and Steven Spielberg's film Artificial Intelligence. As per international reports, Mark is survived by his brothers, Brian, Jeff and David York, as well as his mother Becky York and his father Glenn York.

