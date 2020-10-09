The Office alum Mindy Kaling CONFIRMS she secretly gave birth to 2nd child last month; Names baby boy Spencer

Mindy Kaling recently revealed that she had given birth to her second child, a baby boy--Spencer. The Office actress revealed the news during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Mindy Kaling has announced some incredible news – she’s a mom for the second time! The 41-year-old The Office and The Mindy Project actress revealed she secretly gave birth to her second child last month. Mindy opened up about the happy news during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday night (October 8).

“I got something I rarely get these days, which is some good news, which, if you wouldn’t mind sharing with our audience, I think they’d be thrilled to find out. Something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment,” Stephen teased.

Mindy replied, “Yes! I’m telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” “No one even knew you were pregnant!” Stephen responded. Mindy replied, “I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

Mindy revealed that the baby boy’s name is Spencer! Last year, Mindy opened up about her daughter Katherine and why she’s keeping the identity of the child’s dad a secret.

