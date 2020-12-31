The Office: THIS alum of the show CONFIRMS testing COVID positive; Says ‘I knew the odds were against me’

The Office alum Angela Kinsey recently confirmed that she has tested positive of COVID-19, along with her husband, mother, and two out of three kids.

The Office alum Angela Kinsey who played Angela the accountant on the show has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories today to announce the news to her fans and revealed that she recently tested positive for coronavirus. “I started not feeling well and went to get retested,” Angela wrote along with her results. “I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it.”

Angela, who is a mom to three kids, has been active on Instagram sharing COVID symptom updates. Interestingly enough, Angela’s husband Joshua Snyder, two of their three kids, and her mom, all recently tested COVID positive as well.

Previously on Tuesday, Angela shared on Twitter that she was getting a test done that day, and while her husband was feeling very “fatigued,” he didn’t have any other symptoms. On the other hand, her mom was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday but was feeling better. Angela was feeling “congested” and a “tad off” herself, but after being around her family, The Office alum decided to get a rapid COVID test done, which came back positive.

Angela Kinsey joins the long list of stars who had tested positive of COVID this year. Angela joins the like of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kanye West, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson, Andy Cohen, Antonio Banderas, Jim Parsons, Tiffany Haddish, Khloe Kardashian, Hugh Grant and many more.

