  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Office’s Steve Carell gets candid about his experience filming the finale: It was emotional torture

The Office alum Steve Carell recently opened up and gave insight to fans on what it was like to film the emotional finale of the hit show. During an interview, Steve recalled that filming the last episode of the 9-season-show was emotional torture.
8863 reads Mumbai
The Office’s Steve Carell gets candid about his experience filming the finale: It was emotional tortureThe Office’s Steve Carell gets candid about his experience filming the finale: It was emotional torture

Steve Carell is making a surprising admission about his hit show The Office. The 58-year-old star of the hit series opened up about filming his final episode on the show in 2011, “Goodbye, Michael,” on Spotify’s An Oral History of The Office podcast. “It was almost more than I bargained for,” the Crazy Stupid Love star said. “I had [goodbye] scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture.” 

 

“It was like just fraught with emotion…and joy and sadness and nostalgia. But it was also really beautiful. I’d like treasure just doing that episode because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody,” he continued.

 

In case you missed it, in March, new revelations pulled back the curtain on the circumstances of Carell’s exit—namely that the insanely talented performer wasn’t actually itching to leave the show at all, and was ready to return for at least Season 8. According to interviews in Andy Greene’s book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, Carell’s decision to leave The Office had more to do with network ambivalence than a desire to break free from the constraints of a broadcast sitcom.

 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner breaks down in tears after watching The Office finale; Says’ it hit us pretty hard’; Watch

Credits :The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, Oral History of The Office podcast

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement