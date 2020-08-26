The Office’s Steve Carell gets candid about his experience filming the finale: It was emotional torture

The Office alum Steve Carell recently opened up and gave insight to fans on what it was like to film the emotional finale of the hit show. During an interview, Steve recalled that filming the last episode of the 9-season-show was emotional torture.

Steve Carell is making a surprising admission about his hit show The Office. The 58-year-old star of the hit series opened up about filming his final episode on the show in 2011, “Goodbye, Michael,” on Spotify’s An Oral History of The Office podcast. “It was almost more than I bargained for,” the Crazy Stupid Love star said. “I had [goodbye] scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture.”

“It was like just fraught with emotion…and joy and sadness and nostalgia. But it was also really beautiful. I’d like treasure just doing that episode because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody,” he continued.

In case you missed it, in March, new revelations pulled back the curtain on the circumstances of Carell’s exit—namely that the insanely talented performer wasn’t actually itching to leave the show at all, and was ready to return for at least Season 8. According to interviews in Andy Greene’s book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, Carell’s decision to leave The Office had more to do with network ambivalence than a desire to break free from the constraints of a broadcast sitcom.

