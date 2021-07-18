The Office's Jenna Fischer recalls being fired from Friends star Matt LeBlanc's sitcom Man With a Plan

In a chat with Office Ladies' co-host Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fisher shared how the test audience for Man With A Plan didn't quite approve of Joey and Pam getting together as husband and wife.

The Office and Friends' fans have recently been shocked by a revelation from Pam, aka Jenna Fischer who recalled the time when she was fired from playing Matt LeBlanc's wife in the Man With a Plan sitcom as the test audience didn't believe "Pam would marry Joey". Fischer, 47, who played Pam Beesly on The Office shared that the network executives were willing to shoot "more scenes" with her as Matt's onscreen wife but had to drop the idea after the pilot episode was shown to a focus group for review.

"They said - this is a literal quote, they said, 'I don't believe Pam would marry Joey. The chemistry doesn't work between these too' ", Fischer told her Office Ladies' co-host Angela Kinsey, via PEOPLE. Kinsey asked whether the audience could only see Pam and Joey in the episode instead of the new characters they were playing. To her amazement, Fischer agreed, and which is why the entire setup didn't work for the test audience. "So it wasn't working for them that we got married and had a family.", Fischer said.

Fischer then shared about her initial shock reaction when she found out that Man With a Plan was moving on without her. Some days before flying to New York for upfronts, Fischer got a call from her representatives, "The first thing I said was, 'Is [Man with a Plan] not getting picked up?'" Fischer remembered asking. "And they said, 'It's worse than that, hun.'", she added.

She recalled unpacking her suitcase later, as the plan to shoot the series was obviously cancelled for her.

Man With a Plan ran from 2016 to 2020 on CBS, with Liza Snyder starring opposite of LeBlanc.



