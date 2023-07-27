Offset hilariously dodges question on 'drama' with Cardi B; says, 'There's no problem'

Offset is skilled at capturing the interest of his audience. The rapper from Migos posted a video on Instagram, on Monday to promote his upcoming single, which is due this Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis portrayed CNN host Sonya Friedman in the song's promotional video, which also features other celebrities. In the video, Offset also addressed the ‘drama’ with his ‘upset’ wife Cardi B.

Offset addresses Cardi B ‘drama’ in new video

The amusing teaser features Offset, 31, parodying James Brown's strange CNN interview from 1988 and using the moment to address claims of drama between him and his wife Cardi B.

Another entertaining element in the teaser is an appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis, who interviews Offset while assuming the persona of CNN host Sonya Friedman.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," Jamie Lee Curtis says.

Offset replies with an evasive "Haaaaaa," avoiding a direct response. Jamie Lee Curtis enquiries, "OK, so you're not going to f---ing answer my question, are you?"

In response to that, Offset replies, "There are no issues," to which the Halloween Ends actress adds, "She seems... upset, Offset." According to the Code rapper, "I'm out on love."

Offset then responds to Jamie Lee Curtis incoherently before evading. He says, "Let's talk about some music," and the date July 28 flashes on the screen.

"Y'all prepared for some fresh tunes? ...JEALOUSY!" Offset captioned the video he shared on his Instagram.

All about 1988 James Brown interview reference in Offset’s videos

In April 1988, when the funk singer James Brown was released on bail following an arrest for allegedly hitting his then-wife, Adrienne Lois Rodriguez, with a lead pipe, Friedman conducted an interview with James Brown for Sonya Live.

The Don't Stop the Funk singer broke into song and started chatting about his music career when trying to ask James Brown if the charges had been dropped and the state of his relationship with Rodriguez. In the course of the conversation, James Brown also declared that he "makes love good" and that he is "single and I wanna mingle," before making an attempt to leave.

For the unversed, it was only a few weeks ago when Cardi B and Offset made headlines. They got into a public argument in which Offset accused the WAP singer of cheating and Cardi refuted his claims.

Reacting to the feud, “the two would resolve it,” a source told PEOPLE. The insider said, "They're just fighting a little." They frequently switch positions because they are so intense. They'll negotiate a solution as usual.

Offset sparked the controversy by writing in an Instagram Story that has been removed, "My wife f---ed an N---- on me, gang, yall n---- know how I come." Cardi B replied by singing the opening stanza of Keyshia Cole's I Should Have Cheated in the Twitter conversation that ensued.

