Offset opens up about painful struggles of grieving TakeOff’s death: ‘It feels fake’

Offset, one-third of the renowned rap trio Migos, has yet to find solace in the wake of TakeOff's tragic passing six months ago. In an intimate interview with Variety, the artist admits that discussing the loss of his fallen comrade is a difficult and painful task. Despite attempting to broach the topic, the emotional toll proves too heavy, leaving Offset to confide, "That s–t hurts. It’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood." Struggling to accept the reality, he reveals his daily coping mechanism, confessing, "I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."

Unexpressed Grief: Offset's Struggle to Speak

For Offset, grieving the loss of TakeOff has been an ongoing battle, overshadowing his ability to openly discuss the pain. The rapper discloses, "It’s hard for me to talk about s–t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s–t is hard." The weight of the loss hangs heavy on Offset's heart, leading him to protect his emotions and keep certain thoughts concealed. With a sense of disbelief, he confesses that TakeOff's absence feels unreal, making it all the more challenging to process.

Silent Tributes and Unreleased Collaborations

While struggling to cope with grief, Offset has found solace in subtle ways to honor TakeOff's memory. The rapper has shared snippets of unreleased music featuring his late bandmate on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their creative partnership. Additionally, Offset proudly displays a large portrait tattoo of TakeOff on his back, a permanent symbol of their enduring friendship and shared experiences.

A Promising Solo Project with Noteworthy Collaborations

Offset's interview also touches on his highly anticipated forthcoming solo album, a follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of Four. According to the discussion, the album will boast an impressive lineup of featured artists, including Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and the late TakeOff, whose contributions were recorded last summer. Adding to the excitement, Offset confirms that his wife, Cardi B, will also grace the album with her presence, continuing their successful streak of collaborative tracks. Fans can eagerly anticipate the release of the album, scheduled for this summer.

As Offset navigates the challenging journey of grief following TakeOff's tragic death, he remains guarded about sharing his deepest emotions. Yet, the artist continues to find ways to honor his late friend's legacy, through heartfelt musical tributes and subtle acts of remembrance. While coping with this unimaginable loss, Offset is set to make waves in the music scene once again with his forthcoming solo album, promising an impressive array of collaborations that showcase his versatile talent. As fans eagerly await the album's arrival, Offset's resilience and dedication to his craft shines through, reminding us of his enduring strength amid personal hardship.

