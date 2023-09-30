'Oh anna was PISSED' Fans are buzzing with speculations about Anna Wintour snubbing Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week show

Fans were abuzz with speculation when Anna Wintour, the influential fashion editor, seemed to snub Kim Kardashian at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show. Videos circulated online showing Kardashian sitting next to Wintour, who appeared to ignore her and focus on David Beckham, seated on her other side.

After the video started circulating, fans quickly jumped to conclusions, believing Wintour had moved away from Kim Kardashian, especially after a clip surfaced showing Kardashian talking to David Beckham without Wintour nearby. In the video, Kardashian seemed apologetic, but without audio, the exact conversation remained a mystery. Social media was flooded with comments, with fans expressing surprise: One said, “Anna moved seats? (crying emojis),” while a second person wrote,“oh anna was PISSED,” a third person wrote. “LMAO Anna said bye (bye, ghost and laughing emojis),” another cpmentator quickly jumped in saying, “Oh Kimberly better fix that connection with Anna.” Some assumed Wintour had relocated, while others believed she had switched seats. However, Page Six confirmed that Kardashian and Wintour were indeed seated next to each other for the entire show. Despite the initial awkwardness, the two were photographed chatting amicably when Wintour left.

Kardashian attended the event with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble, while David Beckham watched his wife Victoria's show alongside their children: Harper, Cruz, and Brooklyn. Also present were Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, and other celebrities such as Pamela Anderson, Olivia Palermo, Eva Longoria, Lisa Rinna, and Jenna Lyons.

This incident wasn't the first time interactions between Wintour and Kardashian raised eyebrows. In the past, Wintour appeared to ignore Kardashian at a fashion show, sparking rumors of a strained relationship. Despite these moments, Kardashian has attended prestigious events like the Met Gala and graced the cover of American Vogue, with Wintour praising her evolving fashion sense and business acumen.

Kim and Kourtney's recent feud

Reports about Anna Wintour snubbing Kim Kardashian emerged in the midst of Kim and Kourtney's recent feud. The feud between the Kardashian sisters escalated during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, as unresolved tensions from the previous season resurfaced. Kim, 42, and Kourtney,44, engaged in a heated exchange, reaching a breaking point in their ongoing conflict. The initial discord between them originated when Kim decided to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana in the previous season. Kourtney was upset because Kim partnered with the fashion house that had designed her wedding just six months after the big event. Their disagreement remained unresolved, with neither sister fully understanding the other's perspective.

