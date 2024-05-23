‘Oh, By The Way, I’ve Just Committed To A Movie’: Hugh Jackman Reveals Confirming Deadpool And Wolverine Without Telling His Agent

When Hugh Jackman signed on to a third Deadpool movie as the Wolverine, it was such an in-the-moment decision that he forgot to tell his agent first. The actor recently met with Fandango, alongside his co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, to discuss his decision to reprise the superhero role after being killed off in 2017’s Logan.

The actor further stated that he had it in his gut that he truly wanted to do this film, and even he knew that the fans would also love it big time., especially since these two characters are highly loved. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26. 2024.

Hugh Jackman spontaneously said yes to the film

Speaking to Fandango, alongside his co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman narrated the incident, saying, “I was on my way, I was just driving, and, literally just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan,” Jackman explained. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Furthermore, he added that for Deadpool and Wolverine to come back together. "I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done. But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’ I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, and people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew,” he added.

Advertisement

The actor also said he rang Ryan Reynolds and said let's do it. But he hadn't informed his agent then. Later, he called up and said "Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie." He concluded by saying, "Sometimes in life, things come clearly to you, and when that happens I’ve learned you just jump, you go for it.”

Kevin Feige was nervous about Hugh Jackman's return to the Wolverine role

It seems like Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was nervous about Jackman's return to the role, and warned him against reprising it. Feige was convinced that it would be worth it, especially since Jackman would be playing a version of Wolverine that’s different from his previous portrayals in the X-Men movies. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming movie, we are sure fans cannot wait to witness the dashing Hugh Jackman back on-screen again.

ALSO READ: 'It's Just About Love': Anne Hathaway Talks About Her New Film The Idea Of You

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say