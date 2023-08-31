'Oh God, no' How Simon Cowell reacted when son told he wants to audition for Britain's Got Talent

The one thing that Simon Cowell is best known for is Britain's Got Talent. But apart from making a choice on the sets with the contestants, the judge is now struggling to make choices in his own house. The judge recently spoke to ET Online to express his concerns over his son's career choices. Simon Cowell is facing a new struggle on the home front as his 9-year-old son, Eric, expressed his desire to step into the spotlight. While he has been a judge of the show for a long time now, his own son is now aiming to grace the stage himself. Here's how he reacted to the matter when he heard about it.

Cowell's reaction to son's request

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cowell revealed that Eric is eager to pursue a musical path and intends to audition for Britain's Got Talent. The youngster's aspirations don't stop at merely participating; he aims to form a rock band, taking up the role of drummer and vocalist. "I always promised him, ‘No you stay this side of the camera darling.’ But I don't know what it is, maybe because all these kids are auditioning and now he wants to be up there with his friends,” Cowell shared on the matter.

“I don’t think so, no,” he added to the matter. “I think that if you’ve got, like myself, I have a very open mind…Like I said tonight, everything is subjective, we all like different things and he’s got his own opinion on things and he’s got his own mind and I’ve always encouraged that with him, which is if you like something and I don’t like something that’s life, so hopefully, he'll be sitting there in 10 or less years time."

What was interesting is Cowell's instant reaction when he heard that his son wanted to be a part of the show that he judged. When Simon heard from his son, his immediate response to this was “That's going to be total torture. I mean, of all the things I've ever done, this will probably be the hardest, because he does play drums. [He's] going to drum and sing! I went, 'Oh God, no.' ”

It will be interesting to see if his son is actually taking up the career option in the near future.

