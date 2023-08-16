'Oh how embarrassing': Nick Jonas falls into a hole mid-performance, day after Priyanka Chopra attended the tour

Jonas brothers have started their latest tour after a gap of 2 years. But they couldn't have picked a better time, after all, it's clearly the touring season. From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, people have been scrambling at work, school, and universities to get done with their work quickly enough to leave time in their schedules to attend their favorite musician's concerts. Though unfortunately for Nick Jonas his big stage mishap happened right in front of his die-heart fans.

Nick Jonas falls off the stage

During the Jonas Brothers' concert at Yankee Stadium in New York, actor and singer Nick Jonas experienced the fall of his lifetime, when his foot slipped into a hole during his concert. But being a Jonas, the musician dusted himself off and got back to work in no time, leaving behind the incident never even happened. In a widely shared video on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Jealous singer, was seen losing his footing and stumbling off the stage, losing his footing. The 30-year-old would thank his stars that the incident didn't take place live in front of his wife and in-laws, as they had attended the concert last night at Yankee Stadium.

Attending her husband's show, Jonas's spouse and actress Priyanka Chopra donned a white crop top and coordinating skirt, complemented by blue heels. The event was not only attended by the actress but also by her mother and, film producer Madhu Chopra, as well as the singer's parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. During the concert, the Quantico actress was seen singing and reveling in the festivities with her peers, later on visiting the backstage while the Jonas Brothers were performing. Accompanied by their family, the 41-year-old and her husband exited the venue hand in hand, exchanging waves and smiles with the awaiting crowd. Opting for comfort, the BayWatch star swapped her heels for flat slippers.

Advertisement

Fans left in splits

The Jonatics, as they used to call themselves, though recently the band doesn't have an official fandom name, absolutely latched on to the widely circulating clip. Many fans found just couldn't help but laugh at the stage mishap, using a variety of memes to get their reaction across.

Advertisement

Many just laughed at the situation, chalking the incident up to a funny mishap, while other fans speculated, exactly why was there a hole in the middle of the stage in the first place. A user tweeted, "Why is there a hole in the stage…", while another wished the singer well, "Oh my, I hope he’s okay!"

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers recently released their new tour dates all across North America, Europe, and Australia. Though the band has not announced any upcoming tour dates for Asia, the trio is all set for a year full of fun, music, and performing.