‘Oh, I only wanted to see....': Russell Brand's accusers spoke on his rape and abuse allegations on TV; Here's what they shared

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In a recent TV show called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight on Channel 4, five women spoke up about the terrible things they say Russell Brand did to them. These women have accused him of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. However, they chose to keep their identity secret.

Russell Brand's accusers spoke about his deeds

One woman said, “He’s grabbing at my, my underwear, pulling it to the side, I’m telling him to get off me and he won’t get off. Like, holding me up against a wall, pushing himself in me.” Another woman claimed that Brand “grabbed me and got me on the bed. I was fully clothed, and he was naked at this point. And he held me down and he was just aggressively trying to, you know, f–k me.” A third woman said Brand "forced his penis" into her throat so hard that she "couldn’t breathe." She added, “He was just choking me, I was crying and he said, ‘Oh, I only wanted to see your mascara run anyway.'”

The TV show also played a clip from one of Brand's comedy shows where he made a joke about seeing a woman's mascara run "a little bit" during certain activities. One of the women said she had never talked about the incident before because Brand seemed too powerful.

One of the alleged rapes happened in Brand's house in Los Angeles, almost five months after he and Katy Perry, the infamous singer, divorced. Just before the TV show aired and an exposé was published in the Sunday Times about these allegations, Brand denied everything on Instagram. He said he got disturbing letters from a TV company and a newspaper with many serious accusations, but he refuted all of them. He also claimed that all his relationships were consensual.

Katy Perry knew the real truth

In a surprising twist, Katy Perry hinted that she knew the real truth about Brand even before the sexual abuse allegations became public. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry talked about her tough marriage with Brand and how he became controlling. She mentioned discovering something undisclosed that changed her perspective on their divorce. The singer disclosed at that time, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that," leaving fans curious about what she meant.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.