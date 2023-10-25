'Oh, I’m hideous and fat...': When Emilia Clarke revealed why she won't Google herself

Emilia Clarke catapulted to fame with the hit show Game of Thrones where she perfected the role of Daenerys Targaryen. She later wowed the audience with her performance in Me Before You. After her appearance in the movie, the actress spoke with USA Today to discuss her rise to fame and the changes that popularity brought to her way of life. During the interaction, Clarke also revealed why she doesn’t google herself.

Why Emilia Clarke does not Google herself

In the 2016 interview, Clarke addressed the one rule she had set for herself to tackle with media attention. Speaking about it to USA Today, she said, “I have a rule: I just don’t Google myself.”

The actress added, “I’m on social media, but I don’t look at the stuff that other people tag me in because it just (messes) me up. Like, ‘Oh, I’m hideous and fat,’ but then if I don’t read it, you save yourself from finding any haters out there. If you hate me, I don’t need to know.”

ALSO READ: Is Amber Heard losing her iconic Aquaman role as Mera to Emilia Clarke? New fan art has DC fans in chokehold

How Emilia Clarke avoided the limelight while playing Daenerys in Game of Thrones

The Me Before You actress also spoke about how she felt lucky about portraying Daenerys, who was blonde in the series. Clarke said, “I’m really lucky because I don’t look like Daenerys, so I’ve been able to observe the success of the show from afar, which has been really lovely. It’s allowed my family and friends to kind of be like, ‘Oh, OK,’ but not have to deal with me walking down the street and somebody going, ‘Ahhh!’ all the time. That doesn’t happen a bunch. So the adjustments have been really gradual and slow.”

Clarke also spoke about her life transition and shared, “Obviously, my life has completely transformed, it’s kind of immeasurable, but (it’s nice) being able to do what I love all the time, and have that to help my family and my friends.”

Post Game Of Thrones and Me Before You, Emilia Clarke also made waves with her acting prowess in movies such as Last Christmas and Secret Invasion. Earlier this year, the actress starred in The Pod Generation which received critical acclaim.

ALSO READ: 'Big enough for one dragon bum...': When Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke reacted to their Game of Thrones characters being related