'Oh lord, that’s trending, huh?': When Leonardo DiCaprio gave side-eye to Lady Gaga during Golden Globes

Lady Gaga won her first Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story in 2016, while the evening was filled with more emotional victories and losses, one moment, in particular, stood out for fans. One of the moments that stood out for many fans, was that at one point, Lady Gaga passed by Leonardo DiCaprio on her path to accept her award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, and his expression was hilarious.

What happened between Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio?

So here's what went down, the A Star Is Born actress won her first Golden Globe for being the best actress in a limited series, for her memorable role in American Horror Story. The then 29-year-old was visibly emotional once her name was announced, and as she made her way to the podium to accept her award, coincidently she brushed past the Inception actor as he was immersed in his conversation. Once DiCaprio felt Gaga move past him, he gave a side eye and made a funny 'oops' face, towards the Shallow singer. It didn't take long for fans to notice the funny unexpected interaction, as they took to social media to share their reactions. Many wondered what the actor's expression meant, once the clip went viral.

Leonardo DiCaprio explains the situation

That remarkable side-eye ikely stood out as the night's viral moment, with numerous viewers speculating about whether DiCaprio held any negative feelings towards the singer-turned-actress. When Entertainment Tonight presented the now-famous GIF to DiCaprio and his director from The Revenant, Alejandro González Iñárritu, the actor exclaimed, " Oh lord — that’s trending, huh?" He offered an explanation for his astounded expression, stating, "I just didn’t know what was passing me, that’s all!" Although the explanation lacked dramatics, it was a bit of a shock to know that the actor was familiar with viral trends, as he hardly has any digital footprints, only indulging in the online world when needed. Aside from the occasional Ice Bucket Challenge video, he's notably cautious about internet culture.

Meanwhile, to Gen Z DiCaprio is basically a meme god, as his several Gifs and Screenshots from movies have made it to the internet.

