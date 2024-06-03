‘Oh My God And He Can Smooch’: Pam Grier On Working With Her Bones Co-Star Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and Pam Grier go way back and recently gushed about working with each other on the 2001 crime thriller Bones. When the rapper appeared on the Kate Hudson Show, he joked about “fainting” after meeting Grier. Meanwhile, the Jackie Brown actress spilled an unexpected secret about the rapper!

Pam Grier shares a secret about Snoop Dogg

On May 30, Grier made a guest appearance on the Kate Hudson Show. Hudson played a clip of the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper expressing his admiration for Grier and their first meeting. The Foxy Brown actress couldn't resist a playful revelation. She quipped, "Oh my God, and he can smooch!" She continued, "Let me tell ya, let me tell ya."

When Snoop was on the show, he recalled feeling nervous about meeting Grier for the first time. "Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking. My heart beat fast, yeah, my heart beat fast. So I'm like, 'Okay, I hear what you're saying. Pam, give me a minute,'" he told Hudson.

Further sharing the hilarious anecdote, The Garfield actor revealed that he went to the washroom and fainted out of shock. When his security came to his rescue and asked what happened, he recalled saying, “I just met Pam Grier."

Grier reacts to Snoop Dogg’s clip

When the actress found out about the story, she was shocked and concerned at the same time. "When he told me that, I said, 'Oh my God, I'm glad he didn't hurt himself,'" she told Hudson. On a serious note, Grier talked about her long-standing friendship with her former co-star.

She told Hudson that they have been “friends forever” and have always supported each other’s art. The Coffy actress also gushed over the rapper, calling him a “genius,” and recalled the time he, Dr. Dre, and Xzibit visited her house in Denver when they were in town for a concert, and she and her mother taking care of those peeps.

Grier currently stars in the second season of Them on Amazon Prime Video.