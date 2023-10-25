'Oh, my god, she's pregnant': Hailey Bieber addresses recent pregnancy rumors, thoughts on motherhood and parenting with husband Justin

Rumors and speculations are a part of a celebrity's life but it tends to get more hurtful when these are of the personal kind. Hailey Bieber has been through a lot when it comes to online scrutiny, trolling, and hate. The model has gone through it with her head held high and shone regardless. Her life and relationship with her husband Justin Bieber are highly debated and discussed, and pregnancy rumors crop up every year without fail.

Recently, Hailey opened up about the same and talked about how disheartening it feels to be the subject of the same year every year. Here's what the Rhode founder said about the same and revealed about her thoughts on motherhood and parenting with Justin.

Hailey Bieber addresses 'disheartening' pregnancy rumors

During a conversation with GQ, the 26-year-old addressed the false pregnancy rumors and speculations that had been floating around for the last few months and explained, "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before. There is something that's disheartening about, 'Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.'"

She added, "When there comes a day that that is true, you— as in the internet, will be the last to know." The socialite also added that she is aware the spotlight is totally unavoidable but she liked the idea of not raising her kids around certain things when she was eighteen. She acknowledged that her life life is so different from what she thought it would be and at the moment she has no idea what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent.

Hailey Bieber on motherhood and parenting with husband Justin

Opening up about the concept of motherhood, she expressed that it's something she finds a private and intimate thing. "It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care." She also referred to people throwing out unsolicited opinions and said, "Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let's just let it be that."

Hailey is aware that her children with Justin would have a famous last name and would be under constant media and online scrutiny. She told the magazine that while the process of parenting them would be awesome for the two of them, it would simultaneously also be a challenging task. For the unversed, the model and the singer got married in 2018.

