'Oh my god we’re all together in the suits...': When Andrew Garfield revealed how Tom Holland, Tobey Magiure and him recreated THIS famous meme

In 2022, almost a month after the release of the spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home, actor Andrew Garfield, who returned as one of the iconic Peter Parkers, has finally opened up about his experience, the camaraderie with his fellow Spideys, and a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment that involved recreating a famous meme. In an interview with Variety, Andrew shed light on the unique aspects of the film, the emotional journey of his character, and the sheer joy of being part of this blockbuster.

Bonding beyond the Spider-Suits: Camaraderie on and off set

During the interview, Andrew Garfield revealed that the three Spider-Men, himself, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire, shared a light-hearted moment while wearing their iconic Spider-Man suits. He mentioned that when they first wore the suits together, it was a humorous sight. "I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out," he said. The actors couldn't resist the temptation to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme, where multiple Spider-Men point at each other in disbelief. This meme originated from a scene in the 1967 animated Spider-Man series.

What's even more interesting is that it was Andrew Garfield who came up with the now-famous line, "I love you guys," in the movie. He mentioned that this line was an expression of his genuine affection for Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, both as fellow actors and friends.

Behind-the-scenes fun on the Spider-Man set

The conversation between the three Spider-Men wasn't just about fun and memes; it also delved into the deep themes of mentorship and brotherhood. Garfield explained that they explored the dynamics of being the older brother, the younger brother, and the middle brother. They contemplated the idea of witnessing someone you care about heading down a path you've already traveled, knowing it won't lead to their desired destination. This exploration added a profound layer to their on-screen chemistry.

In a fun and heartwarming way, Andrew Garfield's revelation about camaraderie and meme recreation with his co-stars offers a glimpse into the joy and unity behind the scenes of this beloved superhero film. The film not only delighted fans with its epic storytelling but also gave the actors a chance to bond over their shared web-slinging experiences.

