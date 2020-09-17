  1. Home
Oh My Venus star Shin Min Ah on her relationship with Kim Woo Bin: We’re cheering each other on

In a recent interview, Diva star Shin Min-ah spoke openly about her long-term relationship with Kim Woo-bin of Uncontrollably Fond fame.
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have been dating since 2015
Shin Min-ah of Oh My Venus fame is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Diva, which is a mystery thriller. As for Diva's storyline, it's centered on Lee Young (Min-ah) who is nicknamed as the 'diva of the diving work'. For Young, it's sheer madness, post a car accident which leads to memory loss and the disappearance of her best friend Soo Jin (Lee Yoo-young).

When it comes to her personal life, Min-ah is in a serious relationship with Kim Woo-bin of Uncontrollably Fond fame since 2015. In May 2017, Woo-bin went on a hiatus from acting in order to recover from nasopharyngeal cancer and will soon be making his highly-awaited comeback with the upcoming sci-fi film Alien. In a candid interview with News1 Korea via Soompi, the 36-year-old actress touched about her relationship with the 31-year-old actor.

"Since we have the same career and we support each other, we say, 'Hwaiting!' to each other. I also hope Kim Woo-bin does well since he’s making his return. We’re cheering each other on," Shin-ah gushed.

Meanwhile, talking about her leading role in Diva, Min-ah shared, "In Hollywood as well as other countries, there’s an increasing number of films that women can lead in, which is really welcoming news, and I’m really happy to be able to film a women-centric movie."

Are you excited to see Shin Min-ah in Diva? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Oh Ha-nee, Diva is slated to release in South Korea on September 23, 2020.

Credits :News1 Korea,Soompi

