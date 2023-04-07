'Oh no, we're going to shoot it’: Aubrey Plaza was asked to ‘masturbate for real’ on camera for a movie scene

When filming a raunchy scene for a 2013 movie, Aubrey Plaza alleged that a director told her to masturbate. In an interview with Conan O'Brien from July 2013 that has recently come to light where ‘The White Lotus fame, who is now 38, discussed the awkward experience she had on the set of ‘The To Do List’. She undoubtedly caused a stir with her performance in that movie, but a resurfaced interview of Plaza from 2013 has left everyone in shock.

When performers imitate personal scenes on movie sets, typically modesty barriers or even prosthetics are utilized; however, Aubrey said she was a little taken aback when writer and director Maggie Carey told her that she would be doing it for real.

Plaza explained in an interview: ‘In my head, I envisioned a nice scene where you see my hand slowly go out of frame. ‘That’s what I thought I was going into, but then when I showed up, the camera was mounted on the ceiling, I was in my underwear and a Clinton T-Shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking, ya know, the crew guys. And then I went and touched myself.’She further stated, “Looking back on it, I feel like the masturbating scene was a little bit the most nerve-racking. Just because in my head I thought, 'Oh, we'll probably shoot this in a way where I don't have to really do it.' But then when we did it and I was like, 'Oh no, we're going to shoot it where I do it.'

Aubrey Plaza over the years

The American actress and comedian, Aubrey Plaza, rose to fame for her role as April Ludgate in the NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation, from 2009-2015. Later, she appeared in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ series, for which she received a Star Screen Guilds Award and a nomination for Golden Globes Award. Plaza made her first film debut with ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’. Besides, she has also appeared in movies like Life After Beth, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Happiest Season, Mystery Team, Child’s Play, etc. These days, Plaza is working on several intriguing projects, one of which is a major role in the upcoming Marvel comic "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."

