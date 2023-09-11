'Oh, we must change it': Did Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus know they were releasing music on the same day well in advance?

Selena Gomez has been having a blast attending public events and enjoying compliments after releasing her latest song Single Soon. Apart from being spotted at the Inter Miami vs LAFC game and Beyonce's concert, the 31-year-old released a limited-edition sweatshirt through her cosmetics company brand Rare Beauty. The actress is also currently starring as Mabel Mora in Hulu's award-winning mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez's peppy summer track Single Soon also came into the news because of its release date which was when Miley Cyrus also released her song Used to be Young. They have a long-established equation, being former Disney stars and teenage pop icons. During an interview, the Look at Her Now singer disclosed that both of them knew about it months ago.

Selena Gomez about Miley Cyrus releasing music on same day

Gomez and Cyrus released their latest songs on August 25 and were shown to be supportive of each other prior to the release date. Fans were happy to see the interaction but what they did not know was that the singers were aware of this months ago. During a recent interview with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, Gomez divulged that both of them knew about the double-booking of the date long before they announced either of the released songs.

"It was probably a few months ago. So then it was just like, 'Awesome.' We're both so supportive of each other, I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it.' It was like we should embrace it and make it a moment," Gomez explained. The pop stars decided to accept it instead of changing the date for one of the songs. Fans were happy to hear it and made their thoughts known. One user wrote, "This is most pleasing to me. My girls."

Selena Gomez prior to the song release

A third noted, "The way she always talks good about my girl, is a huge fan of Miley, and now supporting her sm, is something that make me respect her even more." Prior to the release, Gomez posted a clip from the Disney show Hannah Montana where Cyrus played the titular role as well as that of Miley Stewart. She played Mikayla Skeech in the hit series.

The singer wrote, "@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!" While Gomez's new song Single Soon is a peppy, fun dance track that celebrates singlehood, Miley's song Used to be Young is a slow and emotional track raking in nostalgia.

