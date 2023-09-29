'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed his kids reaction after finding out that how famous ‘aunt’ Taylor Swift was

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are Hollywood's one of the most loved couple and elite celebrities. Being two A-list celebrities themselves, they also are friends with pretty renowned faces in the industry. Speaking of their famous friends, it brings us to Taylor Swift, the legendary pop icon. Swift is very close with Arey Olds and Lively, so it is natural to think that she is close to their kids as well. She is almost like an aunt to them. But Reynolds once revealed that his kids didn’t realize how famous she was. In an interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds revealed his kids James, Inez, and Betty’s reactions after finding out how famous ‘aunt’ Taylor Swift was.

Ryan Reynolds revealed his kids' reaction after realizing how famous Taylor Swift was

Ryan Reynolds recalled the moment his and Blake Lively's daughters realized their ‘aunt’ Taylor Swift was a famous celebrity.

The Deadpool actor appeared on a 2022 broadcast of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, where he said that his daughters, Betty, Inez, and James, who will turn eight next month, never realized Swift's singing was more than just a hobby.

Reynolds said, "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.”

Ryan Reynolds then shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s album Midnights

In the same interview with Sirius XM, Reynolds also revealed that his and Blake Lively's girls were overjoyed when Swift's new album Midnights was out and that they had already arranged a Midnights dance party following the interview.

The Deadpool star said, "We're headed straight to the porch, where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whose name has not been revealed yet, as well as his gender. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids had also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

