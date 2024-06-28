‘Old Enough To Be His Father’: Dick Van Dyke Candidly Dismisses President Joe Biden’s Age Worries; Says He’s Not ‘Worried’ About It

Dick Van Dyke is a legendary performer and comedian who has wowed the audience with his decades-long career. The actor does not shy away while expressing his opinion publicly. In a recent interview, the performer, who is currently 98 years old dismissed the concerns around the age of American president Joe Biden.

Dick Van Dyke on Joe Biden’s age concerns

As reported by The Hill, during the 98-year-old actor’s appearance in The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he expanded on Biden’s age worries, who is currently 81 years old when he was asked if the criticism surrounding that was “legitimate.”

The veteran artist said that he is, “old enough to be his (Biden’s) father.” Van Dyke said that he has got all his “marbles” so he is not “worried" about it.

As per The Hill, in a Gallup Poll conducted on Thursday, 59 percent of participants expressed great concerns about Biden’s age, compared to just 18 percent for the 78-year-old former president.

He reflected on the time he met America’s president. He said that met Biden and said that he used to be tall as him. To which the president said he used to have hair like Van Dyke. The veteran actor expressed that he liked Biden right away.

Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting Donald Trump

During the podcast, Van Dyke recalled meeting Donald Trump at a party in Malibu, California. This was before he ventured into politics.

The Chitty Chitty Band Bang actor said that Trump was wearing a buttoned-down Hawaiian shirt where his big belly and tan were visible.

He added that Trump wore a couple of gold chains around his neck. Van Dyke continued that he had, “a blonde on his arm — I’ll be charitable and say she was 20.”

Trump looked down at him and asked who he was. “He’s just disturbed,” the veteran actor said about Trump.

