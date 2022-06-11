Old Guard 2: Uma Thurman & Henry Golding join Charlize Theron for upcoming sequel movie

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2. In 2020, Netflix releases the graphic book adaption The Old Guard, starring Oscar winner Charlize Theron. The action film was so popular on Netflix, with a whopping 186 million hours seen in its first 28 days, that speculation of a sequel quickly followed.

All of those fans' dreams for The Old Guard 2 were fulfilled in 2021 when Theron herself stated that a screenplay had been completed and that production would begin in early 2022. It was then revealed that the sequel's director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, will be replaced by newcomer Victoria Mahoney (Lovecraft Country). KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor have already been confirmed to return with Theron.

According to Deadline, now, two huge names are joining the already outstanding cast of The Old Guard 2. Uma Thurman, who starred in Kill Bill, is joining the sequel to add to her already extensive action film experience. She'll be joined by Golding, who is most known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians but also has action film expertise, having starred in Snake-Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

Meanwhile, Thurman's presence in The Old Guard 2 is significant, considering her stature as a real action movie icon. And watching her with Theron, who has become something of an action star following parts in everything from Atomic Blonde to Mad Max: Fury Road, would definitely be a special pleasure. However, Golding adds his own action cred to the film, having invested substantially in martial arts training for his part as Snake-Eyes in the G.I. Joe origin tale. The cast of The Old Guard 2 just got a lot more interesting with this latest announcement.

