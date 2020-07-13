  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Old Guard: Director Gina Prince Bythewood hints at a sequel to the action thriller starring Charlize Thero

The Old Guard's director, Gina Prince Bythewood reportedly stated to Entertainment Weekly, that the film could possibly have a sequel.
2027 reads Mumbai
The Old Guard: Director Gina Prince Bythewood hints at a sequel to the action thriller starring Charlize TheronThe Old Guard: Director Gina Prince Bythewood hints at a sequel to the action thriller starring Charlize Theron
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news update about Charlize Theron's recently released Netflix film suggests that the action thriller could have a possible sequel. The film which ended on a suspense note, when one of the immortals who was perceived to be dead, shows up alive. The director Gina Prince Bythewood of the edge of the seat thriller, The Old Guard, reportedly stated to Entertainment Weekly, that the hints that the film could possibly have a sequel. The film's director further goes on to add that she along with Greg Rucka are having an idea on mind.

The director further adds that she and the film's writer Rucka are thinking of a trilogy with respect to the Charlize Theron starrer, The Old Guard. The Netflix film, The Old Guard sees Charlize Theron as Andy who is the leader of a group of men who are immortal. The immortal mercenaries have been battling the evil forces for centuries. As the film progresses many secrets are spilled about their immortality and those who were a part of the group before but died.

The film also showcases an element of betrayal, when one of the, immortal mercenaries back stabs the group for a medical research firm owned by the villain of the film. The film has impressed the fans and followers of the Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. The fans are now waiting for an update on the possible sequel to The Old Guard.

Credits :hindustantimes.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement