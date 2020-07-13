The Old Guard: Director Gina Prince Bythewood hints at a sequel to the action thriller starring Charlize Thero

The Old Guard's director, Gina Prince Bythewood reportedly stated to Entertainment Weekly, that the film could possibly have a sequel.

The latest news update about Charlize Theron's recently released Netflix film suggests that the action thriller could have a possible sequel. The film which ended on a suspense note, when one of the immortals who was perceived to be dead, shows up alive. The director Gina Prince Bythewood of the edge of the seat thriller, The Old Guard, reportedly stated to Entertainment Weekly, that the hints that the film could possibly have a sequel. The film's director further goes on to add that she along with Greg Rucka are having an idea on mind.

The director further adds that she and the film's writer Rucka are thinking of a trilogy with respect to the Charlize Theron starrer, The Old Guard. The Netflix film, The Old Guard sees Charlize Theron as Andy who is the leader of a group of men who are immortal. The immortal mercenaries have been battling the evil forces for centuries. As the film progresses many secrets are spilled about their immortality and those who were a part of the group before but died.

The film also showcases an element of betrayal, when one of the, immortal mercenaries back stabs the group for a medical research firm owned by the villain of the film. The film has impressed the fans and followers of the Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. The fans are now waiting for an update on the possible sequel to The Old Guard.

