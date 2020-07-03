The Old Guard Trailer 2: Charlize Theron as the undying warrior battling villains will leave you astounded

Now, the second trailer sees some more of the deadly fights and gun firing. The Old Guard's second trailer is sleek and engaging and sees Charlize Theron as a woman on a mission.

The first trailer of Charlize Theron's upcoming film, The Old Guard had many witnessed many folks dropping their jaws after seeing the lead actor pulling off deadly stunts and getting shot. But, what stole the attention of the audiences is that even after being hit by the bullets and the most deadliest weapons, Charlize Theron's character is nothing short of a mystery in the upcoming film. The first trailer has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans. Now, the second trailer sees some more of fights and gun firing. The film The Old Guard's second trailer is even more sleek and engaging.

The story of how the lead character is getting yet another warrior to fight the battle, but there's a twist in that tale. The trailer sees how a young girl, unaware of her special gifts, is not very keen on becoming a ruthless killer, to save the world. All she wants is to be with the loved ones, and experience the joy of belonging to her family, and friends. But, destiny has other plans.

Check out the trailer:

The young girl is trying to put up a brave front and also strikes, Charlize Theron in an attempt to stab her not knowing that she is not going to die ever. The same gift that the girl is also blessed with. Soon, the young character has to make peace with what lies ahead for her with Charlize and her gang of men, who battle villains to save the world from a war.

Credits :youtube

Share your comment ×