The Old Guard Trailer: Charlize Theron is on a mission to save the world with men defined as 'hard to kill'

The official trailer of the much-awaited thriller The Old Guard is out now. Netflix released the highly anticipated trailer of the Charlize Theron starrer. This film adds a unique twist to the popular superhero genre. The film sees Charlize Theron in a pixie haircut, which gives her this no-nonsense sleek look, hinting that she is ready to kill anyone who gets in her way. The film is based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The trailer opens with Charlize Theron walking through thin by lanes, and avoiding unwanted attention.

Theron realises she got clicked in a group selfie by some tourists and on the pre-tense of clicking a photo, deletes the one which features her in the background. Moving on, the trailer reveals how Charlize Theron who leads a small gang of men who are defined as hard to kill. In an intense scene where another group of assassins shoot guns nonstop at the Theron and her men, will leave you baffled as none of them, including Charlize Theron are affected by the gunshots.

Check out the trailer of The Old Guard:

All of them are alive, and Theron is the first one to rise from the ground with wounds all over her and is ready to kill those standing in front of her. Now, this is some unusual superhero power that Theron's character possesses and not just her, even her folks have those powers of rising from the dead, in short, this gang never dies. Hence, they are given the responsibility of saving the world from evil. The film unveils on July 10 on Netflix.

Credits :youtube

