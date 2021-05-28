Old trailer: M. Night Shyamalan decides to make a pleasant day on the beach into a horrifying experience

Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps star in an absolutely gut-wrenching trailer of the masterful director M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming ‘Old’. Scroll to watch the trailer.

M. Night Shyamalan has taken it upon himself to make everything absolutely horrifying and this time it’s a family’s day out on a pleasant beach in the middle of the afternoon. The trailer for ‘Old’ just got revealed and it is absolutely petrifying with a whole new set of aesthetics and visual scenery. One of the first times in the history of cinema is a true horror film being shot with the visual aesthetics of a soothing drama. Going by trailer, M. Night Shyamalan has excelled in the near-impossible task and perhaps a classic is on its way.

The plot revolves around an inter-generational family which decides to spend their lovely day quietly on a secluded beach full of sunshine with a calming infinite sea in front. As the day progress, the family starts to find some lost objects on the beach soon to be accompanied by a floating dead body of a child in the water. As the panic strikes, parents see that within minutes their children have aged decades and nobody seems to understand why. Everybody is ageing rapidly and a woman is about to deliver a baby while getting impregnated minutes ago. The family now must find a way to leave the beach or understand the reason for them being there.

“Old” stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott. Shyamalan produced the film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as executive producer. The film will release theatrically on 23 July 2021.

Credits :YouTubeVariety

