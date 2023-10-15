'Old warehouse buildings...': When Taylor Swift opened up about how she came up with THESE albums; said she has 'strange sort of fantasy of...'

When it comes to artists who have garnered an immense and devoted fan base solely through their albums and songs, one prominent name stands out, and that's Taylor Swift . She has produced a diverse range of chart-topping songs and boasts an impressive 12 Grammy wins throughout her musical career. Her albums have also received numerous other accolades, and her solo tracks consistently dominated the streaming platforms.

The key to her many musical achievements can be attributed to her exceptional songwriting skills , her melodious voice, and the captivating beats that infuse her work. Within her tracks, you can discern a distinct pattern and a storytelling element in her lyrics that often leaves her fans pondering about the sources of her inspiration. In fact, Taylor addressed this question during an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2015.

Taylor Swift on the inspiration behind Paper Rings and Lover

In 2015, Taylor participated in an interview with Rolling Stone where she delved into her musical journey, the highs and lows she's encountered, the criticisms she's faced, and the inspirations that drove her to create her iconic albums. When the conversation veered towards the narratives behind tracks such as "Lover" and "Paper Rings," the singer elaborated on the influences that shaped these songs. She disclosed,

"At times, I find myself daydreaming about the settings in which these songs would fit. So, for tunes like 'Paper Rings' and 'Lover,' I envisioned a wedding reception band set in the 1970s, constrained by the instruments available during that era. I conjure up vivid visuals for each of my songs. When it came to 'Reputation,' I saw a cityscape illuminated by the nighttime."

ALSO READ: 'This is honestly pretty insane': Inside Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere; from celebrity attendees to 'core memory' speech

Taylor also mentioned the instruments and overall production

Taylor also elaborated on the creative influences that shaped the musical compositions of "Paper Rings." She expressed her desire to avoid traditional acoustic instruments to a large extent, aiming to evoke imagery of abandoned warehouse buildings and industrial spaces. Her vision for the production involved the absence of wooden elements, in stark contrast to "Lover," which she described as having a rustic barn wood floor, billowing curtains, and pastoral scenes of flowers and velvet.

Taylor Swift has engaged in various interviews in which she openly shared insights into her evolution within the pop music genre. Furthermore, she has delved into her previous relationships and harnessed those experiences for her songwriting endeavors in the past.

ALSO READ: 'It’s like piranhas': Revisit the time Taylor Swift opened up about 'hate frenzy' against her; claimed words were 'twisted'