Oldest Haim Sister Este Marries Tech Businessman Jonathan Levin, Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks Attend

Este Haim is married! One third of the famed girl rock band Haim, Este, tied the knot to tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin, as per reports from PEOPLE. While the exact timeline of their relationship remains unknown, it is believed that the two dated for a couple of years before they got engaged earlier last year.

About Este Haim and Jonathan Levin’s wedding

The couple reportedly got married in California in a very private wedding on New Year’s Eve. Prior to the ceremony, the then-bride-to-be took a trip to Paris in November, where she and her sisters, Danielle and Alana, took to the Louis Vuitton atelier and shopped for the main event, reception, after-party, and bridesmaid dresses.

Among the many esteemed guests at the super intimate wedding, best friend Taylor Swift and legend Stevie Nicks were spotted walking beside each other. The pop star donned a blingy gold dress and a matching scarf with her hair tied up and away from her face. She has previously worked with the Haim clan for No Body, No Crime and Gasoline, with the trio being the opening act for her Eras Tour.

The bride and the bride-to-be were recently spotted on a dinner date, early December, which many speculated to be a bridesmaid moment between the two. Taylor Swift, who is planning her own wedding this year after a dream August proposal from Travis Kelce, is said to be eyeing Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez in her bridal party.

Este Haim and Jonathan Levin’s Relationship Timeline

After being introduced by a ‘friend of a friend’ and going on a blind date, during which the two went to Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York, they were inseparable. The 39-year-old then announced their engagement via a public post made ahead of Valentine’s Day 2025, where she showed off a big sparkler. They were mostly kept away from the cameras but were occasionally spotted alongside their famous friends, including Miss Swift, who would be at the American football suite supporting her then-Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend. Their other sightings include Fate of Ophelia singer’s 34th birthday party and the U.S. Open.

