Oliver and James Phelps get pranked Weasley twins style in Harry Potter reunion; Here's how

The Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on January 1. While the reunion was a nostalgia-filled ride for fans, it also turned out to be full of some hilarious goof-ups. In a funny mixup, the reunion special mislabeled actors James and Oliver Phelps who played the Weasley twins in the films.

After eagle-eyed fans spotted Emma Roberts' childhood photo appearing in place of Emma Watson's snap, another mistake was spotted in the reunion special where real-life brothers who played the mischievous Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps had their names accidentally swapped during a segment that showed their joint interview.

Although the twins have found humour in this goof-up and Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, took to Instagram on Sunday to react to the same and wrote, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge."

Check out Oliver Phelps' post here:

Phelps' post then received a reply from actor Tom Felton who famously played Draco Malfoy in the films wrote, "It was my doing." Also, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom aka Matthew Lewis also left a comment on the post and said, "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha."

It only seems fitting that such a blunder happened in the case of the Phelps twins who brought the iconic Weasley twins from Harry Potter books to the screen. If you're Potterhead, you probably already know how it was a signature move of Fred and George to prank everyone and even more their own mother Molly Weasley by confusing her with their names.

